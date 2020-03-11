Coronavirus

NCAA tournament games to be played without fans

The NCAA made the unprecedented decision Wednesday to hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."



The NCAA announcement came after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would issue an order that would ban fans from NCAA tournament games in Cleveland and Dayton.

Sporting events around the world have been affected by the virus. States and cities have banned large gatherings, leading to teams like the Golden State Warriors to say that they would play in front of empty arenas.

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshealthmarch madnessillnesscollege basketballcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
8 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing state total to 19
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 new COVID-19 cases bring Illinois' total to 25
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
50 El Mencho gangsters arrested by Chicago DEA
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Chicago-area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
8 Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as official warns of worse
Willis Tower's name could be changing again
Dow drops 5.9%, enters bear market, amid ongoing virus fears
2 found dead at Lakeview bathhouse days apart: police
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News