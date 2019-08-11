New athletic complex named after Michelle Obama to be unveiled at Whitney Young High School

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new athletic complex at Whitney Young Magnet High School on the Near West Side will be named after Michelle Obama!The Michelle Obama Athletic Complex will feature a track, baseball and softball diamonds, as well as soccer, football and lacrosse fields.The ribbon cutting ceremony will be heldThe former First Lady graduated from Whitney Young in 1981.Although she won't be able to make the ceremony in person, sources say Mrs. Obama recorded a video statement that will be played on the big screen.