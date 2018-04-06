New food and drink options, better wifi for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field

When Cubs fans flock to Wrigley Field for the team's home opener Monday, they'll find new options for food and drink, and better wifi service.The stage is set for Opening Day and fans are ready."I've been looking forward to Opening Day for a while now, especially now that the season's started you're just ready for them to be there," said fan Chris Crockett.Among the upgrades fans will see at Wrigley are new food and drink options."We have eight new concessions stand that are coming online, four of which will be ready on opening day," said Cubs Spokesman Julian Green.Those options include Clark Street Grill and a new cocktail concession stand."There's two subbasements that are set up as commissaries so that we can prepare fresh food on site and now offering a wider variety of menu items for our fans," Green said.The players also get a few upgrades: expanded dugouts, new home and visiting batting cages, and a new weight and video room."I think it's well known that many of the players and coaches over the years have commented about Wrigley Field's lackluster accommodations. I think they will find a really great upgrade this year," said Green.Those are just the upgrades inside the park. Outside, visitors have seen the extensive work done to open the new Hotel Zachary and other new restaurants and shops in the area."Living in the area, it's always an excitement with the season because every day there's so manyfans walking around and you just feel a comradery," said Terri Crockett, Cubs fan.The Cubs have also partnered with Xfinity to increase wifi speed up to 1,000 times faster inside the park and support more hotspots.