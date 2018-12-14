New Trier center headed to Harvard next year

New Trier traveled to Glenbrook South and beat the previously undefeated Titans on their own floor.Ciaran Brayboy, the Trevians' six-foot-nine center, led the way to the win. Brayboy is headed to Harvard next season."We're doing great. It's a lot better than last year. I get doubled way more than last year so now I try to find my teammates open for threes," said Brayboy. "It's great to have teammates who can consistently knock down the three. That's how we've been exploiting teams now. It's a much more interesting game on offense and I think it's really good for me to learn how to play like that.""I think we can only go up from here, considering we lost ten seniors from last year," Brayboy said. "A lot of young players had to adjust to that. A lot of new players had to adjust along with the rest of the team. So we're just building chemistry and I think only positive things can happen from here."