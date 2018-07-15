Newsviews: 50th anniversary of Special Olympics

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3767347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Special Olympics are turning 50.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3767355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Special Olympics are turning 50.

The Special Olympics are turning 50. A big celebration will happen this week in Chicago, and that's only appropriate since the first games took place at Soldier Field in July 1968.It all began when Chicago Park District employee Anne Burke was planning a citywide track and field event. It was for people with intellectual disabilities.And when Anne Burke connected with Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics were born.The games have brought people with disabilities out of the shadows, delivering a message of inclusion.Our guests are Anne Burke, now a justice on the Illinois Supreme Court, along with Dave Breen, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois and Ryan McDonough, an athlete taking part in the first ever Special Olympics Unified Cup.Part 1:Part 2: