NFL draft 2021: Football world seeks return to normalcy in Cleveland

What time, how to watch:

NFL Draft Schedule

Thursday, April 29 (8:00-11:30 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Round 1 - ABC, ABC App, ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Friday, April 30 (7:00-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 - ABC, ABC App, ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Saturday, May 1 (12:00-7:00 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 - ABC (ESPN simulcast), ABC App, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

CLEVELAND -- Return To Normalcy!That's not exactly the slogan for the NFL draft being staged Thursday through Saturday in Cleveland.It's more at the top of the league's wish list as it allows some prospects and fans to attend the festivities -- yes, there are those going on by the shores of Lake Erie.Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 draft:EPSN's and ABC's team of veteran hosts, analysts and insiders will present the 2021 NFL Draft live coast-to-coast from Cleveland beginning Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.For the third consecutive year, ESPN and ABC will provide distinct prime-time presentations on days 1 and 2. ESPN will again offer the traditional draft telecast -- a combination of X's and O's analysis, player highlights and storytelling-- while ABC, featuring the eleven-time Sports Emmy Award-winning "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" crew, will cover the event with an emphasis on the individual journeys of NFL Draft prospects.Unlike 2020, when Commissioner Roger's Goodell hosted virtually from his mancave, this draft will be as close as currently possible to the real thing."We have to do this," says Jon Barker, NFL head of live event productions. "We need to get people out and back to live events and to experience things like this, and the draft is one of those great events that can bring everybody together and do that."Another sign of business as usual is many, perhaps all the clubs, will be back at their facilities to conduct the selections. There are requirements and coronavirus protocols in place, of course."Yeah, I think for our draft night, obviously, we're going to be back in the building, which is a good thing," says Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who has the second overall spot and is expected to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson after the Jaguars open up by grabbing Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence."Right now, through the league mandate, we're going to have 15 individual tables set up and we're going to be in there with masks. And the group that won't be allowed in the draft room, or we won't have enough room for in the draft room, we're going to have them logged into the (Microsoft) Teams call so that they're still part of it."There will be 259 picks in this year's draft, and the Jaguars have the first pick. The Eagles have the most picks in the entire draft with 11, while the Seahawks have by far the fewest with just three.Top 10:1. Jacksonville Jaguars2. New York Jets3. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA/HOU)4. Atlanta Falcons5. Cincinnati Bengals6. Miami Dolphins (from PHI)7. Detroit Lions8. Carolina Panthers9. Denver Broncos10. Dallas CowboysAlso somewhat routine will be the laser focus on one position: quarterback, naturally.The top three selections figure to be Lawrence, Wilson and either Ohio State's Justin Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones or Trey Lance of FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to San Francisco. The two not selected by the 49ers almost certainly will go in the top 15, with a potentially wild scramble by QB-lacking clubs seeking to trade up."You've got to take risks. This is a risk we were willing to take," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan says of the massive cost of moving up to the third spot. San Francisco sent three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to Miami's position."We looked at how our four years have gone. We looked at how we want the next four years to go and we'll look to where we're at in the draft and the options that are there. ... We felt pretty strongly we were going to get left at the altar sitting there at 12."Left out for the opening round are the Texans, Rams, Seahawks and Chiefs. Fortunately for all four they aren't in the quarterbacks market.Selecting twice because of deals with those teams will be Miami (sixth and 18th); Jacksonville (first and 25th); the Jets (second and 23rd); and Baltimore (27th and 31st).The NFL planned to have 13 prospects on hand, but Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19 and won't attend according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.Wide receiver, for the second successive year, is the strength of this crop, with three possibly going in the top 10: Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and teammate Jaylen Waddle of national champion Alabama, and Ja'Marr Chase of LSU.Chase opted out of the 2020 college season, and is one of several players projected to be selected early despite their layoffs. Not too many teams are fearful of grabbing the opt outs."You're projecting, it's probably a bigger projection than when you studied a guy that's played three years of college football," says Duke Tobin, director of player personnel for the Bengals."That's our job, to project them into our league into our system and scheme and into our division and what we do. It's a year like no other."