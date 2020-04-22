Sports

2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears picks, broadcast start time, past selections and more

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Fans attend the final day of the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. (FILE) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday.

The draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The first round gets underway 7 p.m. Thursday, with rounds two and three starting at 6 p.m. Friday and rounds four through seven beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Bears are currently without a first round pick after using it to acquire Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders.

Here is where the Bears are currently slated to pick:

  • Round 2 - 43rd overall


  • Round 2 - 50th overall


  • Round 5 - 163rd overall


  • Round 6 - 196th overall


  • Round 6 - 200th overall


  • Round 7 - 226th overall


  • Round 7 - 233rd overall



Chicago Bears 2019 Draft results:

The Bears made five picks in the 2019 draft, with their highest pick coming in the third round.

Round 3, 73rd overall: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Montgomery appeared in all 16 games for the Bears last season, making eight starts. Montgomery rushed for 889 yards on 242 rushing attempts with six touchdowns.

He also had 25 catches and 185 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

Round 4, 126th overall: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Ridley appeared in five games for the Bears and had a total of six catches and 69 receiving yards.

Round 6, 205th overall: Duke Shelley, CB, Kansas State

Shelley appeared in a total of nine games for the Bears and did not make a start.

Round 7, 222nd overall: Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB, Florida Atlantic University

Whyte Jr. did not appear in a game for the Bears was assigned to the team's practice squad. He was subsequently signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and appeared in six games for them, with 24 carries and 122 rushing yards.

Round 7, 238th overall: Stephen Denmark, CB, Valdosta State

The Bears waived Denmark before the season started and was signed to the practice squad. He did not appear in a game for the Bears last season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfl draftchicago bearsnfl
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opens in Lincoln Park
Illinois COVID-19 cases expected to peak in mid-May, Pritzker says
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Young attorney springs prisoners in COVID-19 scare at Cook County Jail
Funeral to be held for CFD firefighter Edward Singleton, who died from COVID-19
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Show More
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth due to COVID-19
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers Wednesday
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit US next winter
More TOP STORIES News