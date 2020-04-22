2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears picks, broadcast start time, past selections and more



CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday.The draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The first round gets underway 7 p.m. Thursday, with rounds two and three starting at 6 p.m. Friday and rounds four through seven beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.The Bears are currently without a first round pick after using it to acquire Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders.Here is where the Bears are currently slated to pick:The Bears made five picks in the 2019 draft, with their highest pick coming in the third round.Montgomery appeared in all 16 games for the Bears last season, making eight starts. Montgomery rushed for 889 yards on 242 rushing attempts with six touchdowns.He also had 25 catches and 185 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.Ridley appeared in five games for the Bears and had a total of six catches and 69 receiving yards.Shelley appeared in a total of nine games for the Bears and did not make a start.Whyte Jr. did not appear in a game for the Bears was assigned to the team's practice squad. He was subsequently signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and appeared in six games for them, with 24 carries and 122 rushing yards.The Bears waived Denmark before the season started and was signed to the practice squad. He did not appear in a game for the Bears last season.