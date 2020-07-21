Sports

NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN

An NFL logo is seen on a goalpost pad before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

During talks with the NFL Players Association on Monday night the league offered to cancel all preseason games this summer, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, players had been pushing for no preseason games this year, while the NFL was hoping to play two games instead of four.

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that the league is also offering players a longer training camp acclimation period which is closer to what the union proposed.

ESPN reports the NFLPA has not yet informed the league whether it will accept the proposal.

Earlier Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league's new testing protocols.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballespn
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
11 shot in Auburn Gresham, officials say
Reports of missing mail continue, Congressman Rush to hold Town Hall
Clock's ticking, parents decide what's best, remote or in-school learning
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
39 years later, new clues in disappearance of Sarah Avon
Chicago prepares for record vote by mail in 2020 presidential election
Show More
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage rolls to new site
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms
More TOP STORIES News