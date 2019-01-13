SPORTS

Kansas City Chiefs player Jeff Allen tracks down 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow, gives him playoff tickets

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jeff Allen during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. ((AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File))

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
A random act of kindness has netted AFC Championship tickets for a man called Dave who helped dig a Kansas City Chief out of the snow.

Offensive linesman Jeff Allen posted on Twitter that his car got stuck as he was heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's playoff. Allen says "a nice guy named Dave," who didn't know he is a Chief, got him back on the road.

The Chicago native asked his 21,000-plus followers to help him track down the Good Samaritan so he could reward him with tickets.

Hundreds of people replied - many claiming to be Dave - and thousands retweeted the plea.

On Sunday, Allen tweeted that he has found the real Dave "despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfl playoffsnflKansas City ChiefsIndianapolis ColtssnowMissouriIndiana
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Blackhawks, Devils getting a look at the future
Northwestern's Law to test No. 2 Michigan's defense
101 entrants fail at Chicago brewery's 'Cody Parkey Challenge'
Mitchell's 34 points push Jazz past Bulls, 110-102
More Sports
Top Stories
Illinois State Police mourn trooper fatally struck on I-294 in Northbrook
Marine from Riverside killed in hit-and-run in California
CTA now offering free wireless internet service at Clark/Lake Blue Line stop
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing California officer
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Wife of furloughed gov't worker wins $100k, SUV in lottery
Show More
3 killed, 7 wounded in Chicago shootings since start of weekend
Woman charged in fatal Lower Wacker crash that killed 1-year-old
Australian cat survives third venomous snake bite
Jayme Closs' parents killed because they were 'barrier' to her kidnapping, sheriff says
More News