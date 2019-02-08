SPORTS

Northbrook synchronized figure skating team to compete in Milan

The Northbrook Team Elite Jr synchronized figure skating squad leaves for Milan, Italy, on Sunday to represent the United States in competition.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
The squad made up of 20 girls from all over the United States who were selected based on their performances. They will compete next Saturday and Sunday. The young ladies said they can't wait to represent the red, white and blue overseas.

"It's a complete dream come true. We've all been working for it ever since we started our synchro careers. And it's literally surreal and I can't believe the time has come to go overseas and represent the United States in Italy," said Ellie Lim.

"As a team we are constantly together all of the time. We're so close because we spend hours upon hours working together. Learning how to collaborate. And we're all so passionate about our sport that it just brings us all together," Lizzy Mar said.

"Tthey're amazing. I love each and every one of them so much. Good day, bad day they are working together, lifting each other up, I feel like I'm not coaching them. It feels like we're working as a team. They're funny, tons of energy, lots of character. At the end of the day they're still teenage girls and they make me laugh all of the time," said their coach Danielle Ostrower.

"We are all really determined because we want to prove how hard we have been working. We're all super excited to go and give it our all. Hopefully give out two strong skates, fingers crossed and do our best," said Caroline Clesen.
