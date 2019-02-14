Northwestern basketball halftime show features special senior moment

Fans at the Northwestern-Rutgers basketball game on Wednesday were treated to a special halftime performance by the Senior Wildcat Dance Team, which consists of residents from The Merion, a Retirement facility in Evanston, who are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.Northwestern cheerleaders choreographed the seniors' moves."It was just a lot of fun. We had a lot of fun with them. They were great," said Loretta Jacobs, a member of the Senior Wildcat Dance Team. "A little nerve-wracking in the beginning. It was so cool being out there. I loved it."This was Vivian Hock's second time performing with the team, which she described as "an absolute thrill.""The young ladies that we participated with this year and last year have been phenomenal," she said.Antoinette White, a Northwestern cheerleader, said she and her team were just as crazy about their senior counterparts."It's definitely a two-way street and then afterwards we become friends with them. So, it's just not about the dance, it's about the relationships we develop with them," she said. "Hopefully we'll keep these dances going every year and we can go back and always see them. It's not the end but everyone is pretty content with our performance today."