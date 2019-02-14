SPORTS

Northwestern basketball halftime show features special senior moment

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans at the Northwestern-Rutgers basketball game on Wednesday were treated to a special halftime performance by the Senior Wildcat Dance Team, which consists of residents from The

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Fans at the Northwestern-Rutgers basketball game on Wednesday were treated to a special halftime performance by the Senior Wildcat Dance Team, which consists of residents from The Merion, a Retirement facility in Evanston, who are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Northwestern cheerleaders choreographed the seniors' moves.

"It was just a lot of fun. We had a lot of fun with them. They were great," said Loretta Jacobs, a member of the Senior Wildcat Dance Team. "A little nerve-wracking in the beginning. It was so cool being out there. I loved it."
This was Vivian Hock's second time performing with the team, which she described as "an absolute thrill."

"The young ladies that we participated with this year and last year have been phenomenal," she said.

Antoinette White, a Northwestern cheerleader, said she and her team were just as crazy about their senior counterparts.

"It's definitely a two-way street and then afterwards we become friends with them. So, it's just not about the dance, it's about the relationships we develop with them," she said. "Hopefully we'll keep these dances going every year and we can go back and always see them. It's not the end but everyone is pretty content with our performance today."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsseniorssenior citizenscheerleadingnorthwestern universityNorthwestern Wildcatsrutgers universityEvanston
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Danny Farquhar wears protective cap after brain surgery
Cubs add bullpen depth, sign left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
No. 4 Virginia gets mini reprieve vs. Notre Dame
More Sports
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
Celebrating Valentine's Day and 100 years of life
SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Show More
Pregnant woman attacked on CTA Red Line train near Addison stop
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
Chicago couple together for 26 years marries on Valentine's Day
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
More News