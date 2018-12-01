SPORTS

Northwestern to take on Ohio State in Big 10 Championship

The Northwestern Wildcats face off with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday.

Jesse Kirsch
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) --
The Big Ten Championship is on the line as the Northwestern Wildcats take on conference powerhouse Ohio State.

The winner will likely head to the Rose Bowl, and the Wildcats hope the odds are in their favor.

While the teams have similar drive times to the game in Indianapolis, some fans traveled much farther. Northwestern alum Saeed Khan flew in from Florida.

"Number one, it's the Cats. Number two, we're the western division champions for the first time. Number three, why not?," Khan said.

Although the championship is new territory for Northwestern, this is Ohio State's fourth appearance in the game. Bob Loughry has traveled to Indianapolis every time.

"Hopefully they take care of Northwestern, take care of business and get it done," Loughry said.

Many fans had strong feelings about who will win the game, but Northwestern fans didn't hesitate on a chance to see the game. With the Rose Bowl on the line, Northwestern's 10,000 tickets sold out in a flash.
