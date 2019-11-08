'We're road warriors this year': Notre Dame gets ready to face Lincoln Way East in IHSA playoff football

IHSA playoff football continues this weekend.On Saturday, powerhouse Lincoln Way East takes on Notre Dame. East is 10-0, while Notre Dame has built a fine 8-2 record, including some good road wins.The Dons feel they are not the only Notre Dame to have a good football program. They feel they have a good chance against the Griffins and they are the focus of ABC7's "7 on Your Sideline."Mike Hennessey, Notre Dame's head coach, has been with the program for a few decades. He said "one of the things we have brought with us is playing a lot with pride, playing a lot with care for each other."Anthony Ranallo, the team's linebacker, called it a "great challenge" to play Lincoln Way East."We all know what they've been over the last couple of years, but I feel like the schedule we've been put into this year has really prepared us to face good teams like this and give us the confidence to go up against these type of guys," Ranallo said.Notre Dame's running back, Julian Shurr, said, "We're road warriors this year. That's been our thing this year, but it's gonna be great to go out there and show them what we're about."Anthony Sayles, the team's quarterback, said, "We rise to the occasion on road games, so I think we'll step up to the challenge."