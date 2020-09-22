Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame football game against Wake Forest postponed after multiple Fighting Irish players test positive for COVID-19

In this AP file photo, the hallway between the locker room and the field at Notre Dame stadium shows the sign "Play like a Champion Today" in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame's game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the process of rescheduling the game is underway. Both teams are off Oct. 3.

Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.

The game is the 18th involving major college football teams to be postponed or canceled by COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 and the third Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Previously, North Carolina State at Virginia Tech and Virginia at Virginia Tech had to be rescheduled in the ACC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth bendnotre dame fighting irishcoronavirus indianacollege footballcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game postponed after more positive coronavirus tests
Source: Notre Dame football cancels practice after four positive coronavirus tests
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
Who has the best chance to make the 2021 College Football Playoff?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
Chicago officials update COVID-19 travel order
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
IL reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Show More
Archdiocese of Chicago schools tackle in-person learning
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
WI COVID-19 cases increase by 1,672; state total tops 104K
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Dept. over leaked Kobe crash photos
More TOP STORIES News