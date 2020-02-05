Sports

NU women's basketball Captain Veronica Burton shines as 3rd generation Wildcat

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- If defense wins championships, Veronica Burton is trying to make that happen for the Northwestern Wildcats.

And she takes pride in her role on the team.

"Just knowing the impact it has on the game, I think that's something I try to remind myself and keep doing it," Burton said. "It's just something I've always kind of done."

The sophomore leads the Big 10 in steals and assists and is one of two sophomores in the country named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason team.

"(It was) definitely a huge honor to see all the other people, to be recognized with them," Burton said.

Her coach Joe McKeown made her captain as a sophomore, saying "she's older than her years."

Burton also wears the purple with unique pride as a third generation Wildcat. Her mom was a swimmer, her dad and two uncles played football, and her grandfather was All-American running back Ron Burton.

"My grandpa died when I was pretty young, so just being able to have that kind of connection to him is truly incredible," she said. "It's definitely so deep; it's huge, just having that family chemistry in it. It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsevanstoncollege basketballnorthwestern universitynorthwestern wildcatsbasketball
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected beginning Wednesday evening
Man shot on Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: CPD
Driver injured after crashing into Jefferson Park home
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
1 in custody after East Garfield Park barricade situation
Troopers hurt in Lisle cigar lounge shooting released from hospital
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Show More
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
News Fix: Adopt a pet for Valentine's Day with Coors Light
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
More TOP STORIES News