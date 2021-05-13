covid-19 outbreak

8 Yankees members test positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

Yankees' Gleyber Torres tests positive for COVID; SS had virus in offseason

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla -- New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.

Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees - people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

Also testing positive were pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four traveling staff.

New York said all are under quarantine protocols in Tampa, Florida.

The 24-year-old Torres was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Thursday's series finale at Tampa Bay. New York recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing, with the assistance of the baseball commissioner's office and its medical experts. The New York State Department of Health is advising the team.
