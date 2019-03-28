Sports

Opening Day: Cubs in Texas to take on Rangers, White Sox play Royals in Kansas City

The Chicago Cubs are getting ready for Opending Day on Thursday.

It's the day baseball fans have been waiting for as both the Cubs and Sox have their season openers Thursday.

The Cubs are in Texas to face the Rangers at 3:05 p.m. Jon Lester will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs and Mike Minor will be on the mound for the Rangers.

The White Sox will be taking on the Royals in Kansas City starting at 3:15 p.m. The Sox will send starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to the mound, while pitcher Brad Keller gets the start for the Rangers.

Top White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez is expected to make his major league debut in the game.
