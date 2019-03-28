Sports

Opening Day: White Sox game delayed by rain in Kansas City, Cubs in Texas to take on Rangers

The Chicago Cubs are ready for Opening Day as they take on the Rangers in Texas.

It's the day baseball fans have been waiting for as both the Cubs and Sox have their season openers Thursday.

The White Sox game against the Royals in Kansas City was set to begin at 3:15 p.m., but the first pitch was pushed back to 4:00 p.m. due to rain.



The Cubs are in Texas to face the Rangers at 3:05 p.m. Jon Lester will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs and Mike Minor will be on the mound for the Rangers.



The Sox will send starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to the mound, while pitcher Brad Keller gets the start for the Royals.

Top White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez is expected to make his major league debut in the game.




The White Sox open the season at home on Thursday April 4. The Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday, April 8th.
