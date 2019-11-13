Sports

Teen hockey player in Orland Park dies of complications from mono

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban athletic community is mourning after an 18-year-old hockey player died unexpectedly, a short time after playing in a game.

"I kind of like expected to come to the rink today and have him here, so. I'm kind of in shock still," said Zach Zeidel, teammate.

Gabe Remy's teammates said doctors told them he died of complications from mononucleosis, and that they could see signs he wasn't feeling well early last week.

Teammates said Remy started complaining early last week that he wasn't feeling well, with something akin to the flu. By game time Saturday, it was worse.

"You could tell he was in a lot of pain. He said there was pain in his shoulder blade, he was throwing up out in the locker room," said teammate Joseph D'Alessandro.

But that didn't stop Number 77. The right wing played like he does every game; passionately, hard and spirited.

"He was excited to play. We love our guys to be aggressive and to go out there and compete hard, and he never had a problem competing," said Al Dorich, head coach of the Chicago Fury.

"If it was your first time watching him you wouldn't have known the difference," said D'Alessandro.

Remy made it to the locker room, and barely home from the game. By early Sunday morning, teammates said the teen was in the emergency surgery to repair a ruptured spleen, but it was too late.

Doctors said he died of complications of mono that his ice hockey teammates said he never knew he had. Saturday's game was Gabe Remy's last.

Remy had just graduated from high school in June and planned to try to pursue a professional hockey career. Remembrance services will be held later this week.
