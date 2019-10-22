Sports

Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, denies allegations

LOS ANGELES -- Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is accused of sexual assault by an unidentified woman in court papers submitted for filing in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit filed Oct. 17, claims that in November 2017, De La Hoya held her down against her will and sexually abused her.

The incident allegedly happened at De La Hoya's home in Pasadena.

The plaintiff says De La Hoya had become increasingly intoxicated and asked the then-29-year-old woman to engage in various sex acts, which she declined.

She claims De La Hoya became angry and then assaulted her.

De La Hoya's spokesman provided ESPN with a statement Tuesday morning, denying the woman's allegations.

De La Hoya, 46, is the Golden Boy Promotions CEO and an International Boxing Hall of Famer.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenalos angeles countycelebrityboxinglawsuitu.s. & worldsportssexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers rally as strike enters 6th day
WATCH LIVE: 1 injured in shooting at Bay Area high school
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Judge denies motion to dismiss Chicago lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Marine from Cook County killed in training exercise in Calif.
Woman shot in face by paintball on NW Side
Show More
Baby born by candlelight in laundry room during Dallas tornado
Growing fan behavior problem top priority for NBA
Michigan woman missing after calling for help; Foul play evidence found
Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
More TOP STORIES News