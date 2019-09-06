Chicago Bears lose to Green Bay Packers 10-3 in first game of NFL's 100th season Thursday night at Soldier Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5516461" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The kickoff of the Chicago Bears season will mark the 95th anniversary of Soldier Field, a stadium that was first planned for construction 100 years ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers 10-3 Thursday night at at Soldier Field in the first game of the NFL's 100th season.A big party in Grant Park celebrated the beginning of the NFL's centennial season. Crews have been setting up for days.Grant Park has been transformed into a wonderland for football fans and the main stage is in place right near Buckingham Fountain."When we were talking about where we wanted to start our 100th season, Chicago came right to the top of the list," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.The Bears kicked off the season with a massive free event for fans. There will be special performances by Meghan Trainor, rapper Meek Mill and Rapsody before the game.There's a mini NFL museum where fans can pose with busts of Bears' legends, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 53 Super Bowl rings.You can even test your throwing skills and if that's not enough some of your favorite Bears from years past will sign autographs throughout the day, including Jim McMahon, Richard Dent, Matt Forte and Charles "Peanut" Tillman."So traditionally we do this event in the home of the Super Bowl champion, but this year obviously we wanted to break the mold given the hundredth and there was no better way to do it then with this incredible rivalry," said Shapiro.The event culminates with the NFL Kickoff Watch Party starting at 7 p.m. featuring the game on 17-foot screens. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.Fans are expecting big things from Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky this season. Some are sure that the Bears will bring the Lombardi trophy home again. Former players agree; Matt Forte said he likes what he sees from the Bears this season. Expectations are high."I am expecting Roquan Smith to have a break out year," said Bears fan Jesse Farrell. "This is year number two, he's had a full year of training camp. The Bears are gonna roll."Around Soldier Field, another familiar and welcome sight: tailgaters."This is out tailgater," said fan Eddie Vince. "It's called Mack."And Mack is no ordinary vehicle."We as a team built this thing eight years ago," Vince explained. "It started out a short school bus from Wisconsin that we gutted, made into what it is today with the seating stuff inside of it."Fans packed into the lots around Soldier Field for food and fun before the primetime season opener. But what exactly makes a good tailgate?"The people and food," said tailgater Chris King. "See, we have some nice Alaska king crab legs. We are going to be doing beef tenderloin, a ribeye roast.""The food is phenomenal and I don't have to cook," said Sue Slowik, tailgater. "I get to enjoy it. It's great."Fans had their mobile tickets ready, but the tailgaters ABC7 spoke to were split on who they thought would win."I don't like to predict anything but I am hoping Bears by four," said Ron Milchhoefer."Bears vs. Packers opening day. Soldier Field. We got it all the way. All the way Bears," said Colleen Barton."I am going with the Green Bay Packers," said Devon Matter. "I think they are going to pull it out.""The Bears are going to win," said Felicita Alvarado.The city has security plans in place for Thursday to keep the crowds safe. Expect to go through bag checks and screenings.At Soldier Field, the first 20,000 fans through the gate will receive a complimentary Mike Ditka bobblehead.Thursday night's game is the 199th matchup between the Bears and Packers.One of the biggest story lines this season is Mitchell's Trubisky and the Bears offense. Matt Nagy has been adamant about keeping his starters off the field during the pre-season and Packers head coach Matt LeFleur has followed a similar formula, so Thursday will not only be the first time the fans see these two teams in full, but it will also be Trubisky and Rodgers first look at each other this season. And Matt Nagy does not deny Aaron Rodgers is a daunting opponent."His game has proven over the years how special a quarterback he is," Nagy said. "He has done it his whole entire career, but you can't let that affect what you do, but anytime you have those type of quarterbacks, anything can happen and he has proven that over and over again."