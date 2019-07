CrossTown Fitness holds paddle boarding classes at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Learn how to ride a paddle board like a pro in Lake Michigan this summer!CrossTown Fitness has teamed up with Chicago SUP for Total Body Beach Training and Stand Up Paddle Boarding classes.Crosstown Fitness Total Body Beach Training & Stand Up Paddle Boarding: Every Saturday through September: Total Body Beach Training 7:45 a.m-8:30 a.m.; Stand Up Paddle Boarding 8:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.: North Ave BeachBeach Training:SUP:For more information, visit www.crosstownfitness.com/ or www.chicagosup.com/