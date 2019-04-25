Sports

Pedro Strop records save in Cubs win hours after car stolen

Chicago Cubs closing pitcher Pedro Strop, right, celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Pedro Strop came on to pick up the save in the Cubs' win over the Dodgers Wednesday, hours after his car was stolen.

Wednesday morning, police said Strops reported his car was stolen after seeing surveillance footage from his security system. Strop's car was later located after it crashed into a parked car in the 7100-block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.

ESPN Cubs reporter Jesse Rogers reports Strop was still talking to police when the Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers got underway.

"I was still giving them my information in the fourth inning, and I told them, 'I have to go. I might have to pitch,'" Strop said.

Strop came in for the ninth inning and picked up the save in a 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

"It was a crazy day," Strop said. "I'm still dealing with it."

No one is in custody in connection with the stolen car, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolakeviewgreater grand crossingcrimechicago crimestolen carchicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News