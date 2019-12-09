Petition wants NFL to remove Michael Vick as honorary 2020 Pro Bowl captain

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is expected to be honored by the NFL as one of the four "legends captains" at the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Arguably one of the most talented former NFL players known for his speed and elusive style of play, he arrived to Philadelphia on a second chance after serving a federal prison sentence for dogfighting.
A Change.org petition is now circulating calling on the NFL to revoke the honor. Over 380,000 people have signed the petition. Other petitions have also surfaced online since the news spread.
The petition cites the cruel and inhumane killing of dogs that led to Vick's conviction.
Fans are split.
Vick did do a lot of work with animal organizations after he served his time to redeem himself.
Some fans say that is not enough for them.
"Certain things you learn to forgive and forget, but to be a great person is to be all-inclusive and I don't think that's who he is. He had a lot of shortfalls," said Rabbi Barry Blum.
"I am a Michael Vick fan and I do believe if you served your time and paid your dues you should get what you deserve. What he did off the field--he paid for, and what he did on the field he should be rewarded for," said Eugene Stevens.
The Pro Bowl is set for January 26, 2020.
The NFL has not commented on the petition.
