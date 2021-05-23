WATCH
Sports
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion
WLS
AP
(AP Photo/Matt York)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion.
This is breaking news.
