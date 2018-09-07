SPORTS

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7 and the Chicago Sun-Times are partnering to bring you a preview of the High School Game of the Week.

There are many great games this weekend, but we begin the season with a matchup of Chicago Public Schools: Simeon vs. Phillips.

Simeon is ranked 20th in the latest Sun-Times top 25, coming off a win in Ohio, while defending state champion Phillips is ranked fourth.

Phillips Head Coach Troy McAllister and his Wildcats squad will be playing their first game in Chicago after two games out of state where they went 1-1. Along with one of the top cornerbacks in the state, senior Joseph Thompson, the Cats are primed for another state run, and it doesn't hurt when their first game is against a Chicago rival.
