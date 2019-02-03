SPORTS

Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII

EMBED </>More Videos

Call it Brady fatigue, but most Americans don't want to see him win a sixth ring.

The Super Bowl matchup is set as the Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head against the New England Patriots.

At 41, Tom Brady will become the oldest quarterback to ever start in the Super Bowl.

Call it Brady fatigue, but most Americans don't want to see him win a sixth ring.

According to The Score, most Americans wan the Rams to win.

There are a few exceptions. Predictably, most of New England supports the Patriots. After the controversial call in the NFC championship, it looks like Louisiana won't support the Rams either.

There are a few surprising states that support the Super Bowl veterans like Alaska and Michigan. However, Brady played football at the University of Michigan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsnflSuper Bowlsportsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Walker's 37 points lift Hornets past Bulls 125-118
Gustafsson's second goal lifts Blackhawks past Wild in OT
Bears coach Matt Nagy wins AP Coach of the Year honor
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP, offensive player of the year
More Sports
Top Stories
7 wounded, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by mass shooting
Police: Officer death being investigated as possible suicide
3 wounded in shooting outside BP gas station in West Town
1 deputy killed, another injured following standoff in Ohio
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy drizzle Sunday
Officers removed from Chicago school after stun gun used on student
Family seeks answers after man, 60, found dead in garbage can on South Side
Show More
Missing Northwestern University student found safe
South Shore trains to resume Sunday; Metra Electric to start limited service
Lawyers: NYC inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Jussie Smollett says he 'will only stand for love' in return to stage after attack
More News