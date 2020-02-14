nascar

President Trump named Daytona 500 grand marshal, will give command to start engines

President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump will give the command for drivers to start their engines before the Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway officials named Trump the grand marshal for NASCAR's season opener, meaning he will deliver the most famous four words in auto racing. "Gentleman, start your engines," has been a staple of races around the country and world for decades.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Thursday the president plans to attend the race. Track president Chip Wile confirmed the news in a release.

"Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting presidents of the United States over our history," Wile said. "We're honored that the president of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of 'The Great American Race.'"

Trump is the third sitting president to attend a race at Daytona, but only the second to attend the Daytona 500. George W. Bush attended in 2004. Trump is the first to be given an honorary role in pre-race ceremonies.

Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday and the U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race in Daytona Beach - a restriction put in place for presidential visits.

Trump has hosted previous NASCAR champions at the White House and last October awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to motorsports titan Roger Penske. Last year, Trump also praised retired driver Mario Andretti, the Daytona 500 winner in 1967, reminiscing about a ride Andretti gave him in a race car for his reality show "The Apprentice."

"I said, 'Mario, get me out of here. I want to get out of this car,'" Trump recalled. "We went so fast. We literally -- we covered four blocks in like a second."
