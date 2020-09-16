high school sports

Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois high school sports like football will not start this fall

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- While speaking about potential budget cuts and a new round of small business grants Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker held little back when asked if Illinois high school sports, particularly contact sports, could be moved back to a fall start.

Contact sports had been pushed back to the spring in Illinois over fears of the potential for a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Illinois High School Association sent a letter to the governor to reconsider, and students and parents have rallied in the suburbs to demand the return of fall sports, since neighboring states are playing.

Illinois high school athletes, parents hold rally demanding return of fall sports season

When pushed on the matter, Pritzker held little back.

"Look at the states that you're talking about, they all have very high positivity rates, double digit positivity rates in most," the governor said. "And those are states-- fine, if they've decided to endanger children and families in those states by allowing certain contact sports to take place, that's their decision. That's not something that's good for the families, the children of Illinois."

High school sports delay pushes some Illinois athletes out of state to keep playing

Earlier this week the IHSA did waive schedule limitations first implemented earlier this summer.

RELATED: Wheaton Warrenville South High School students fight for in-person learning, return of fall sports
More TOP STORIES News