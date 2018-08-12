Public visitation for Stan Mikita to be held at United Center Sunday

A public visitation will be held Sunday for Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita.Mikita passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. His career with the Blackhawks lasted from 1958 to 1980, including a Stanley Cup win in 1961.Mikita considered one of the greatest players in NHL history and a pioneer of the game.In 2015, Mikita was diagnosed with suspected dementia.For a time after his retirement, Mikita acted as an ambassador for the Blackhawks. The team dedicated a statue in his honor at the United Center in 2011.In lieu of flowers, the Mikita family asked that donations be made to organizations including the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.The public visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the United Center atrium.