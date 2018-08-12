SPORTS

Public visitation for Stan Mikita to be held at United Center Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

A public visitation for Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita will be held Sunday at the United Center.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A public visitation will be held Sunday for Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita.

Mikita passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. His career with the Blackhawks lasted from 1958 to 1980, including a Stanley Cup win in 1961.

Mikita considered one of the greatest players in NHL history and a pioneer of the game.

In 2015, Mikita was diagnosed with suspected dementia.

For a time after his retirement, Mikita acted as an ambassador for the Blackhawks. The team dedicated a statue in his honor at the United Center in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, the Mikita family asked that donations be made to organizations including the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

The public visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the United Center atrium.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Blackhawksunited centerfuneralChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bradley Wright-Phillips sends New York Red Bulls past the Chicago Fire
Bauer dominates as Indians beat White Sox 3-1
Indians, White Sox go for series win
First-place Cubs breaking even in the second half, not breaking away
More Sports
Top Stories
Wilmette boat explosion leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel
Police seek man, woman in Batavia death investigation
Boy, 1, found dead in Gage Park
Girl, 5, abducted by biological mom, Chicago police say
48 dogs rescued from South Side home
Movie night fundraiser at Arlington Heights cemetery sparks protests
Show More
AccuWeather: Highs in upper 80s and mainly dry on Sunday
#AmazingForAll art installation unveiled
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
More News