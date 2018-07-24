SPORTS
Relaxed Allie Quigley looking to repeat as 3-point champion

NEW YORK -- Allie Quigley will try to repeat as 3-point champion when she competes Saturday in the WNBA All-Star contest in Minneapolis.

The Chicago Sky guard is one of four All-Stars in the competition, joining Seattle's Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas' Kayla McBride and Washington's Kristi Toliver. The field also includes Indiana rookie Kelsey Mitchell and Atlanta's Renee Montgomery. The event will take place at halftime of the game at Target Center.

Quigley won the 2017 contest, which returned to All-Star weekend for the first time since 2008. She is second in the league in 3-pointers made and fourth in 3-point percentage, shooting a career-best 43.7 percent.

"Going into this year's 3-point contest, my only plan is to be relaxed and confident," Quigley said. "I'll do my best and whatever happens, happens. But I really just want to enjoy and it and take in the whole experience."

The winner will have $10,000 donated to a charity of her choice by the WNBA in partnership with the WNBPA.

The charities that participants will compete for are Strong Against Cancer (Loyd); Be A Friend Program Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada (McBride); Catch the Stars Foundation (Mitchell); YWCA of Charleston West Virginia (Montgomery); The Patrick Quigley Memorial Scholarship (Quigley); and Pender County Humane Society (Toliver).

The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as possible. The two competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.
