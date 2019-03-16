Rivers, Boylen argue at midcourt; both ejected

Their ejections occurred with 1:14 left in the third quarter, soon after Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell was whistled for an offensive foul.
It wasn't immediately clear if Boylen made any remarks toward Harrell or what might have ignited their exchange, but Rivers and Boylen immediately began engaging each other in a heated fashion on the sideline until officials stepped in.
Each coach was issued a pair of technical fouls and ejected.
Boylen high-fived his players before leaving the court, and Rivers huddled with his.
It is considered rare for both coaches to be ejected in the same game, let alone at the same time.
Related Video
Rivers and Boylen both get ejected
Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen both get ejected after they exchange words.