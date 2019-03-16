Sports

Rivers, Boylen argue at midcourt; both ejected

By Baxter Holmes
LOS ANGELES -- Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen were both ejected Thursday night after what appeared to be a heated exchange near midcourt during their game at Staples Center.

Their ejections occurred with 1:14 left in the third quarter, soon after Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell was whistled for an offensive foul.

It wasn't immediately clear if Boylen made any remarks toward Harrell or what might have ignited their exchange, but Rivers and Boylen immediately began engaging each other in a heated fashion on the sideline until officials stepped in.

Each coach was issued a pair of technical fouls and ejected.

Boylen high-fived his players before leaving the court, and Rivers huddled with his.

It is considered rare for both coaches to be ejected in the same game, let alone at the same time.

Related Video
Rivers and Boylen both get ejected
Rivers and Boylen both get ejected
Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen both get ejected after they exchange words.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnchicago bullsla clippersnba
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
New bill could force ISP to perform rapid DNA testing to solve backlog
CTA employee stabbed at Roosevelt Red Line station
New Zealand shootings prompt heightened security at Chicago area mosques
Cascade Drive-In closes after 30 years in West Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly Saturday
Show More
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released
Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
College admissions scandal mastermind graduated from Niles West
More TOP STORIES News