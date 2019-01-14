SPORTS

Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL postseason game

History to be made as first female referee is set to officiate NFL postseason game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --
Sarah Thomas is the first woman to work an NFL playoff game as an on-field official.

Thomas was the down judge in Sunday's divisional round game between New England and the Los Angeles Chargers. That's a first, according to the league's Twitter account.

Thomas was hired in 2015 and was already the league's first female full-time official. Before that, she was the first woman to officiate a college football bowl game.

Terri Valenti was the replay official in Saturday's playoff game between the Chiefs and Colts, also a first.
KTRK contributed to this report.
