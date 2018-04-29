SPORTS

Seattle Seahawks draft a player with one hand, the first in modern NFL history

EMBED </>More Videos

Central Florida's Shaquem Griffin walks out onto the stage at the start of the first round of the NFL football draft on April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CNN
Shaquem Griffin didn't let having one hand stop him from playing football.

The University of Central Florida linebacker lost his left hand at the age of 4 due to a rare condition called amniotic band syndrome, which stunted the development of his hand, according to a 2012 Tampa Bay Times article.

But after countless accolades, including being the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Florida native was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. He was the 141st overall pick, in the fifth round, making him the first one-handed player to be drafted in the modern era, according to NFL.com.

"#AgainstAllOdds," is all Griffin had to say on Twitter as he tweeted a GIF of family and friends jumping with excitement.

"Welcome to the family," the Seahawks tweeted Saturday with Griffin's signature hashtag "#AgainstAllOdds."

Prior to Griffin, NFL.com says Ellis Jones was the first one-handed player before the Super Bowl era to be drafted, in 1945.

Even before the draft, Griffin signed an endorsement deal with Nike. He tweeted a photo of himself signing papers Friday with a printed Nike swoosh at the top.

"Never doubt heart," Griffin tweeted. "Excited to announce I'm joining the @usnikefootball fam. Let's work! #againstallodds"

Not only that, but Griffin will also be playing with his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, a cornerback who was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round last year, according to NFL.com.

"#AgainstAllOdds, @ShaquemGriffin is headed to the @Seahawks to be reunited with @ShaquillG!!" UCF tweeted Saturday.

This is the first time since 2001 that brothers were drafted by the same team, according to ESPN. The last time was when the Tennessee Titans drafted wide receiver Kevin Dyson in 1998 and his brother, cornerback Andre Dyson, in 2001.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfl draftnflSeattle Seahawksdisabilityu.s. & world
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News