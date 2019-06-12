Sports

Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting as authorities look for third suspect

A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, ABC News reports.

On Tuesday, a first suspect, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, was charged. The Dominican Republic National Police said Feliz Garcia and another man approached the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo Sunday night.
EMBED More News Videos

The man who allegedly shot former Boston Red Sox slugger Daivd Ortiz has been identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.


Feliz Garcia was charged with criminal association, attempted homicide and intentionally causing injury through use of an illegal firearm.

At least one suspect opened fire and shot Ortiz at close range in the back. The second suspect has not been identified but is not believed to be the shooter.

RELATED: Video shows moment David 'Big Papi' Ortiz, former Red Sox slugger, shot in back at Dominican Republic bar

Authorities say they are still looking for a third suspect.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Ortiz's wife said he's had his second surgery and is resting in the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital. Doctors expect him to stay there for the next several days.

RELATED: MLB players sends thoughts and prayers to 'Big Papi'

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaseballshootingu.s. & worldboston red sox
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker to sign abortion bill into law Wednesday
Off-duty CPD officer accused in deadly DUI crash faces disciplinary hearing
Opening statements in U of I murder trial expected Wednesday
Attempted child abduction reported in Wheaton
Lawsuit: Mom claims CPS teachers bullied son before he attempted suicide
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and isolated storms on Wednesday
Ticket scalper 'Tommy Tickets' jailed in Florida, awaiting extradition to Illinois
Show More
Weed Legalization Guide
VIDEO: Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Florida bill to make Pulse shooting site a memorial
Blue Island hospital may close
Cardinal Cupich suggests adding laypeople to bishop sexual abuse reporting process
More TOP STORIES News