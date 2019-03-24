Sports

Shamrock Shuffle kicks off Chicago running season Sunday

The Chicago running season kicks off with the 40th annual Shamrock Shuffle Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago running season kicks off with the 40th annual Shamrock Shuffle Sunday. The 8K race and 2-mile walk winds through Grant Park and the downtown area starting at 8:30 a.m.

That means parking restrictions, security measures and street closures. Major street closures began at 8 a.m. Sunday and were expected to last until around 11:15 a.m.

There will be limited vehicle access through Grant Park, but Lake Shore Drive, Ida B Wells and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.
