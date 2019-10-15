Sports

Simone Biles returns to cheering crowd in Houston after historic wins

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Simone Biles broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday.

She returned to Houston with the cheers of dozens ringing out in Bush International Airport Monday.

"I'm really excited to be home. It's been a long journey," said Biles.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

Biles says her wins were not just wins, but hurdles she climbed. Especially after winning in balance beam, an event she has in a sense feared ever since her slip up in the 2016 Olympics.

"I've struggled on beam especially with my confidence since Rio 2016," Biles said. "To go out there on the world stage and win beam, I was super excited."

It's the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles is the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport. Its okay to acknowledge that, Biles says. If you've mastered your job, say it loud say proud.

"It's not out of cockiness, it's out of pride," said Biles.

Simone Biles named Athlete of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

Simone Biles upset by official reaction to her newest signature move

