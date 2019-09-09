Sixers Mike Scott seen on video fighting Eagles fans at tailgate

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party.ABC obtained cell phone video of the melee from the F Lot of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.In the video, it appears two people are trying to lead Scott away from the altercation.Witnesses told ABC people had been yelling racial slurs at Scott.As Scott is almost away, the video shows a fan run up and hit Scott. Scott swings back and the Eagles fan falls to the ground.Scott did not appear to be injured and later posted photos from the stadium.A white coffin can be seen in the video; it's a prop some Eagles fans have been known to bring to tailgates.A fan who says he was hit by Scott and did not want to be identified spoke to Action News."This Redskins fan comes over dressed in Redskins gear talking smack. He starts walking away and I tried confronting him. It's the first game of the season but he didn't want to hear that. Next thing you know I was getting swung on," the Eagles fan said.No police report has been filed."We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time." a 76ers spokesperson said in a statement.Scott, who is from southern Virginia and played for the University of Virginia, has become a popular player in the Philadelphia for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at a wedding reception earlier in the summer.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.