Sky, Fever wrap up disappointing seasons

The Chicago Sky outlasted the Indiana Fever in an epic double-overtime thriller that featured 221 points between the teams.

One day later, they will try to catch their breath and start all over from zero. The game marks the regular-season finale for both teams, who have been eliminated from playoff contention and will begin a long offseason starting Monday.

Chicago (13-20) will go for back-to-back wins against the Fever in the back end of a home-and-home series Sunday evening at Wintrust Arena. The Sky held on for a 115-106 victory Saturday thanks to a 16-7 surge in double overtime.

The loss marked the latest disappointment in a dreadful season for Indiana (5-28), which has the worst record in the league. The Fever have lost five games in a row and will try to finish their season on a positive note as they turn the page toward 2019.

"We had our opportunities to win the basketball game, several opportunities," Fever coach Pokey Chatman said to the Indianapolis Star. "We took care of the basketball for the most part, but when regulation ended, we got a little sloppy. We had the opportunity to knock down some free throws and ice it, but we didn't."

Chicago won each of the first two matchups this season, including 82-64 on May 19 in Indianapolis.

Courtney Vandersloot and Diamond DeShields each scored 24 points for the Sky in Saturday's victory. Vandersloot also had 10 assists to pick up a double-double. Cheyenne Parker added 20 points off the bench.

Candice Dupree will try to finish the season strong after scoring a game-high 30 points for the Fever on Saturday. The veteran also pulled down eight rebounds, which trailed only Natalie Achonwa (11 rebounds) for the team lead.

One of the bright spots this year for Chicago has been veteran guard Allie Quigley, who reached the all-star game and won her second straight WNBA 3-point contest. The 32-year-old grew up in nearby Joliet, Ill., and played collegiately at DePaul.

Quigley said she felt at home with the Sky, where she has emerged as a leader on and off the court.

"I think it's a combination of hard work and experience catching up with each other," Quigley said to the Chicago Daily Herald. "It was just a matter of when you get your opportunity, you perform."

Chicago is 7-9 at home this season; Indiana is 3-13 on the road.
