SPORTS

'Snowna Lisa': Man creates turns ice rink into masterpiece

EMBED </>More Videos

Robert Greenfield posted a timelapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."

TORONTO (WLS) --
One Toronto man turned his backyard ice rink into a masterpiece after fresh snow blanketed his home.

Robert Greenfield posted a timelapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."

The giant drawing is a recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa," and his video shows how it's done in less than 40 seconds--however, there's "snow" doubt it took much more time and ton of skill to carve out this massive version of Da Vinci's timeless painting.
Watch the video above to see Robert Greenfield recreate a classic masterpiece in his backyard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsicesnowfeel goodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Yu Darvish admits to feeling pressure with Cubs last year
Cubs closer Brandon Morrow to miss beginning of season
Cubs launching a network of their own, Marquee Sports Network
More Sports
Top Stories
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Rabid fox injures 2 students on Georgia Tech campus
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures
Show More
Bill Cosby thinks prison is an 'amazing experience,' spokesman says
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
More News