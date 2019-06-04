Soldier Field to host Formula One Festival in Chicago

Admission to the Emirates F1 Chicago Festival on Saturday, June 8 is free and the event is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to see F1 driver appearances and a live driving exhibition on Museum Campus Drive.
Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is the official ambassador of the event and told ABC7's Jim Rose in an exclusive interview that he feels the need for speed.
"I'm a big fan of cars, especially ones that go fast, so this is the perfect event for fans to come check it out on Saturday, it's a free event," Trubisky said. "It's the first time I've been seeing a car in person. You can see how fast they go, you'll be able to see donuts and everything."
