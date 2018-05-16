Soldier Field to host international rugby games in November

Soldier Field will host a triple-header of rugby games, with both men and women teams, in November.Two international rugby stars Eduardo Gori, of Italy, and Ultan Dillane, of Ireland, who will be facing off against each other in one of these matches, visited ABC7 to talk about the showdown and playing in Chicago.Ultan played in the upset victory over New Zealand when this tournament was in Chicago in 2016.The rugby weekend starts at noon Nov. 3Tickets go on sale on Monday. Pre-sale is available now for Citi-card holders.