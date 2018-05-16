SPORTS

Soldier Field to host international rugby games in November

EMBED </>More Videos

A weekend of rugby kicks off at Soldier Field on Nov. 3. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Soldier Field will host a triple-header of rugby games, with both men and women teams, in November.

Two international rugby stars Eduardo Gori, of Italy, and Ultan Dillane, of Ireland, who will be facing off against each other in one of these matches, visited ABC7 to talk about the showdown and playing in Chicago.

Ultan played in the upset victory over New Zealand when this tournament was in Chicago in 2016.

The rugby weekend starts at noon Nov. 3

Tickets go on sale on Monday. Pre-sale is available now for Citi-card holders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrugbysoldier fieldChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News