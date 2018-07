Source: Cubs increase effort to acquire Cole Hamels

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are making a "strong push" for Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels , according to a source familiar with the situation.The Cubs stepped up their efforts on Thursday after losing out on lefty J.A. Happ , who was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Yankees Hamels, 34, has a 5-9 record and a 4.72 ERA this season, but has been much better on the road -- and away from hitter-friendly Texas -- where he has a 2.93 ERA. He's given up 16 home runs over 59 innings at home and 7 home runs over 55 1/3 innings on the road.Hamels would likely slide into the Cubs' rotation in place of either Tyler Chatwood or Mike Montgomery . Chatwood walked six batters in the Cubs' 7-6 walk-off win over Arizona on Thursday, giving him 85 walks in 94 innings.A four-time All-Star, Hamels is 152-111 with a 3.43 ERA in his 14th season in the league. He played for the Phillies from 2006 to 2015 and won a World Series, a World Series MVP and an NLCS MVP with them in 2008. On July 25, 2015, in his last start for Philadelphia before being traded to the Texas Rangers, Hamels no-hit the Cubs at Wrigley Field.