SoxFest passes on sale Wednesday

A limited number of tickets to SoxFest go on sale Wednesday.The annual event is at the Hilton Chicago and runs from January 25th through the 27th.A limited number of single and two-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A Saturday-only pass costs $50 and a Sunday-only pass cost $40. A two-day pass cost $75.Hotel packages are also available, with reservations at the Hilton Chicago for $294, not including taxes, fees and the cost of passes. Those who buy a hotel package will receive a Dewayne Wise "The Catch" bobblehead.For more information and for tickets, click here.