SoxFest passes on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A limited number of tickets to SoxFest go on sale Wednesday.
The annual event is at the Hilton Chicago and runs from January 25th through the 27th.
A limited number of single and two-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A Saturday-only pass costs $50 and a Sunday-only pass cost $40. A two-day pass cost $75.
Hotel packages are also available, with reservations at the Hilton Chicago for $294, not including taxes, fees and the cost of passes. Those who buy a hotel package will receive a Dewayne Wise "The Catch" bobblehead.
