SPORTS

SoxFest passes on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A limited number of tickets to SoxFest go on sale Wednesday.

The annual event is at the Hilton Chicago and runs from January 25th through the 27th.

A limited number of single and two-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A Saturday-only pass costs $50 and a Sunday-only pass cost $40. A two-day pass cost $75.

Hotel packages are also available, with reservations at the Hilton Chicago for $294, not including taxes, fees and the cost of passes. Those who buy a hotel package will receive a Dewayne Wise "The Catch" bobblehead.

For more information and for tickets, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago White SoxChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Broncos down to Vic Fangio, Mike Munchak for head-coaching job
Kelvin Herrera, White Sox agree to 2-year, $18 million deal
College Football Playoff National Championship picks from ESPN experts
Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss
More Sports
Top Stories
Boy, 9, missing from Englewood found safe
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
VIDEO: Man accused of pulling dog on leash with car on NW Side charged
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Man accused of locking daughter in basement now fit for trial
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to divorce wife
Calif. woman, 86, sets record for world's oldest female trapeze artist
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
Show More
2 more charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
More News