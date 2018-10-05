Special Olympics athlete to run 2018 Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (WLS) --A couple of athletes running in the 2018 Chicago Marathon are making Chicago proud.
Special Olympics athlete Chris Shadden will be running alongside two partners, Special Olympics Chicago Vice President Carolyn Daley Scott and Ray Kracik, in the first-ever unified running team with the Special Olympics.
Chris and Carolyn joined ABC7 News at 11 Friday morning to talk about this groundbreaking partnership, how often they trained together and their work with the organization.
To make a donation or find out more about Special Olympics, visit sochicago.org. To find out more about Chris, Carolyn and Ray, visit www.sochicagoevents.org/TeamCarolynRayandChris.