SPORTS

Special Olympics athlete to run 2018 Chicago Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

A Special Olympics athlete will be running the 2018 Chicago Marathon in the first-ever unified running team with the Special Olympics and is making Chicago proud.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A couple of athletes running in the 2018 Chicago Marathon are making Chicago proud.

Special Olympics athlete Chris Shadden will be running alongside two partners, Special Olympics Chicago Vice President Carolyn Daley Scott and Ray Kracik, in the first-ever unified running team with the Special Olympics.

Chris and Carolyn joined ABC7 News at 11 Friday morning to talk about this groundbreaking partnership, how often they trained together and their work with the organization.

To make a donation or find out more about Special Olympics, visit sochicago.org. To find out more about Chris, Carolyn and Ray, visit www.sochicagoevents.org/TeamCarolynRayandChris.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportschicago marathonspecial olympicschicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
One-handed high school football player lands scholarship
Friday Flyover: Bartlett High School
Kane scores in overtime, Blackhawks beat Senators 4-3
7 on your Sideline: St. Charles North swimmer Jillian Stachon
More Sports
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Demonstrators, officials react to Van Dyke verdict
City Hall empties ahead of planned Van Dyke protests in Loop
LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Man accused of shooting 7 officers in Florence, SC charged with murder, attempted murder
Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final vote
What is a cloture vote?
Show More
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
Man shot in Rogers Park; shooting not related to 2 murders, police say
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
One-handed high school football player lands scholarship
Man in North Carolina 'cold medicine murder case' pleads guilty
More News