Special Olympics Flame of Eternal Hope dedication at Soldier Field

Hundreds of police officers ran alongside the Special Olympics flame during the Torch Run Friday morning. The run along the lakefront path started at 31st Street Beach and concluded at Soldier Field with the dedication of the flame.The Eternal Flame of Hope will be dedicated at a ceremony at Soldier Field at approximately 12:15 p.m. Friday.The starring attraction is the Eternal Flame of Hope. It symbolizes the Special Olympic theme of inclusion and unity. The 7,000-pound sculpture was designed by Chicagoan Richard Hunt and will be a permanent, 30-foot monument. It is all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Special Olympic games held at Soldier Field on July 20, 1968.More than 500 law-enforcement enforcement officers from around the country, as well as other runners with and without disabilities, gathered about four miles away with the torch. They were making their way to the sculpture for the official lighting of the Eternal Flame of Hope.The final of the first-ever Special Olympics Unified Games will take place Friday at Toyota Park beginning at 4 p.m. The inaugural soccer invitational tournament featuring 24 global Unified teams (16 male and eight female teams), each including players with and without intellectual disabilities playing alongside each other.