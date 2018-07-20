SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics Flame of Eternal Hope dedication at Soldier Field

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of police officers ran alongside the Special Olympics flame during the Torch Run Friday morning. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of police officers ran alongside the Special Olympics flame during the Torch Run Friday morning. The run along the lakefront path started at 31st Street Beach and concluded at Soldier Field with the dedication of the flame.

The Eternal Flame of Hope will be dedicated at a ceremony at Soldier Field at approximately 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The starring attraction is the Eternal Flame of Hope. It symbolizes the Special Olympic theme of inclusion and unity. The 7,000-pound sculpture was designed by Chicagoan Richard Hunt and will be a permanent, 30-foot monument. It is all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Special Olympic games held at Soldier Field on July 20, 1968.

More than 500 law-enforcement enforcement officers from around the country, as well as other runners with and without disabilities, gathered about four miles away with the torch. They were making their way to the sculpture for the official lighting of the Eternal Flame of Hope.

The final of the first-ever Special Olympics Unified Games will take place Friday at Toyota Park beginning at 4 p.m. The inaugural soccer invitational tournament featuring 24 global Unified teams (16 male and eight female teams), each including players with and without intellectual disabilities playing alongside each other.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsspecial olympicssoldier fieldSouth LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Special Olympics Unified Cup kicks off Tuesday
Special Olympics Torch arrives in Chicago
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics 50th Anniversary: How a Chicago PE teacher helped change our views of intellectual disabilities
Special Olympics Torch arrives in Chicago
Southside Special Olympians receive laceless shoes
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
More special olympics
SPORTS
Special Olympics 50th Anniversary: How a Chicago PE teacher helped change our views of intellectual disabilities
Addition of Jesse Chavez might just be the start for Cubs
Cubs put Brandon Morrow (biceps) on DL, get reliever Jesse Chavez
Heyward helps Cubs beat Cardinals 9-6 in return from break
More Sports
Top Stories
Duck boat sinks in Branson on Table Rock Lake, killing 17
Young woman possibly struck by lightning at Country Thunder, authorities say
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Police: Thieves walk out with more than $300 in groceries
Boy, 3, left behind in hot day care van after field trip dies
87-year-old man mugged in Lincoln Square
Show More
XXXTentacion slaying: 4 indicted in rapper's murder
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A
More News