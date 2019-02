EMBED >More News Videos In Thursday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers braved the "storm" to talk about the projection of an 80-win season for the Cubs.

Addison Russell hasn't spoken since his suspension last September. On Friday, the Cubs shortstop broke his silence, taking ownership of his actions he knows were unacceptable and inexcusable.In this edition of "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers discuss what was said and where he and the Cubs go from here.Miller and Rogers, who both have covered seven spring trainings, gives some insight into what six-weeks of spring training is like for the players and reporters.