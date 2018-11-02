State champions collide Saturday at Gately Stadium

A great match-up of two powerhouses takes place Saturday at Gately Stadium. Phillips, winner of two of the last three titles in 5A moved up to 6A this season. Saturday at 1 p.m. they take on Prairie Ridge, back-to-back winners in 6A. Both teams come into the game with 8-2 records."Obviously the goal, it's the playoffs. You want to win and advance. So our mindset going in is anyway possible, let's find a way to win," said head coach Troy McAllister."Playing in the past championship. We've been playing in some big games. This game is a big game, but we're taking it like a regular game," said Fabian McCray."Treat this game like a regular season game, play for the week. We don't play for the long run, we play to win," said Jahleel Billingsley."We know they're a heavy run team, so we've got to adjust to that with the big guys they have on the field. We have to match their size and intensity," McCray said."They're a well-organized and well-run team. And they are very disciplined and what they do offensively and defensively require a lot of discipline on our side and if we can hold up on our end we can have a chance but if we are playing undisciplined football, they'll make it a long day for us," McAllister said.