stephen curry

Steph Curry announces donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.

Curry is making a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP held a news conference at the historically black university to make the announcement.



Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.
