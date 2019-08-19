Steph Curry announces donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says

RELATED: Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day
Curry is making a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP held a news conference at the historically black university to make the announcement.
Having the support of a sports giant like @StephenCurry30 as we develop the 1st-ever NCAA Division 1 Men’s & Women’s Golf Program at Howard is incredible. We are excited for the opportunity this brings our students.— Howard University (@HowardU) August 19, 2019
Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.