stephen curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old Napa girl

EMBED <>More Videos

A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale in celebration of International Women's Day.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale, thanks to a 9-year-old Napa girl.

Back in November, Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking why his sneakers weren't offered in the girls' section of the company's website. Curry promised he'd do something about it.

He and Riley met in Oakland on Thursday. He unveiled the "Curry 6 United We Win Colorway" in celebration of International Women's Day.

Stephen Curry and Riley Morrison pose for a photograph on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Stephen Curry and Riley Morrison pose for a photograph on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.



"It's a really special experience. I've never imagined that this would happen, really happy I wrote that letter and I'm really happy he wrote back to me," Riley said.

Riley helped design the shoe's sockliners with inspirational messages like "Be Fearless" and "Rock the Currys."

Proceeds from the shoe sales will fund an annual scholarship for female Bay Area students.

RELATED STORIES:

Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl

9-year-old Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Stephen Curry about Under Armour shoes

Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to 9-year-old fan in Napa who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsinternational womens daygolden state warriorsshoesbasketballstephen curryfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Steph Curry makes changes to Under Armour shoes after girl's letter
Dashcam video shows crash Steph Curry was involved in
Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in crash in Oakland
TOP STORIES
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect in custody
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
The 60: Weekend look ahead
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
Downers Grove dad builds massive backyard ice rink for his kids
Lent 2019: Where to get your fish fry fix
Show More
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Willie Wilson to endorse Lori Lightfoot in Chicago mayoral election
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Teacher forced student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross
More TOP STORIES News